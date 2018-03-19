Lawrence police officer shot in leg during training exercise; in stable condition at hospital

A Lawrence police officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg Monday afternoon during a training exercise and was taken to the hospital, according to Lawrence police.
The incident occurred about 2:50 p.m. during firearms training at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2, 768 East 661 Diagonal Road, according to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department.
The officer, who has been with the department for two years, was in stable condition shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, according to police.
Police described the incident as an accident, saying, "Preliminary information indicates the injury occurred when equipment became entangled inside the trigger guard causing the firearm to discharge."
Numerous intersections along U.S. Highway 59 and Iowa Street were closed by police Monday as the officer was rushed northbound toward the hospital. An ambulance did not appear to be involved.
Police released no other information about the incident Monday.
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Two defenseless legs shot in this state in less than a week! When are the politicians going to wake up and legally require our legs to be armed? It's the only thing that could have stopped this.
Joking aside, it sounds like it wasn't too serious since they didn't even bother with an ambulance. Hoping it's just a flesh wound and speedy recovery...with some extra trigger control classes required.
Sign in to comment