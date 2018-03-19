Lawrence police officer shot in leg during training exercise; in stable condition at hospital

A Lawrence police officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg Monday afternoon during a training exercise and was taken to the hospital, according to Lawrence police.

The incident occurred about 2:50 p.m. during firearms training at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2, 768 East 661 Diagonal Road, according to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department.

The officer, who has been with the department for two years, was in stable condition shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Police described the incident as an accident, saying, "Preliminary information indicates the injury occurred when equipment became entangled inside the trigger guard causing the firearm to discharge."

Numerous intersections along U.S. Highway 59 and Iowa Street were closed by police Monday as the officer was rushed northbound toward the hospital. An ambulance did not appear to be involved.

Police released no other information about the incident Monday.

