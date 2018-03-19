Lawrence police forward middle school shooting threat case to DA; high school case from February still under review

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is currently considering whether to file charges in two recently reported shooting threats against Lawrence public schools, authorities said.

In the newest case, a staff member at Liberty Memorial Central Middle School, 1400 Massachusetts St., reported overhearing a student make a verbal threat about a school shooting Thursday night. The school called police, reported the incident to the student’s parent/guardian “and initiated disciplinary action” in accordance with district policy, the district said.

A student was arrested in connection with the report, police said. The police department has forwarded its investigation to the DA’s office, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said Monday morning.

The DA's office did not immediately respond to a message to confirm the status of the case with its office.

The earlier case was reported Feb. 19, when a student at Free State High School, 4700 Overland Drive, reported to school staff that another Free State student made an “indirect threat” on Snapchat about killing people, the district said. Free State Principal Myron Graber, in an email to parents the next day, said the post was “threatening a school shooting,” the suspect was “quickly identified and apprehended” and that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken.

Police said they responded to a west Lawrence home the evening the threat was reported and took one person to a medical facility for evaluation. After investigating, police forwarded their case to the DA.

The Free State High incident remained under review for a charging decision, the DA’s office said late last week.

The school district did not specify in either case what "disciplinary action" was implemented.

