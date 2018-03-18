Today's news

Topeka Zoo announces 2 giraffes are pregnant

In this AP photo from July 2017, a female Masai baby giraffe frolics in her enclosure during her public debut at the Los Angeles Zoo. The Topeka Zoo recently announced two of its giraffes are pregnant. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

AP Photo/Richard Vogel. Enlarge photo.

In this AP photo from July 2017, a female Masai baby giraffe frolics in her enclosure during her public debut at the Los Angeles Zoo. The Topeka Zoo recently announced two of its giraffes are pregnant. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

By Associated Press

March 18, 2018

Advertisement

Topeka — Topeka Zoo officials say two of their giraffes are pregnant.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that zoo director Brendan Wiley announced Friday that both of the zoo’s giraffes, named Hope and Abi, are expecting calves sometime between May and June.

The gestation period is about 15 months, but the staff isn’t sure when the calves were conceived. The male giraffe, Sgt. Peppers, was transferred to Topeka from Oklahoma City in 2013.

Wiley says the giraffe pregnancies are bringing some joy to his staff after the death of the zoo’s lowland gorilla in August and the death of an African elephant in December.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...