Lawrence City Commission agenda set for March 20 meeting

Consent agenda

•Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 03/06/18.

•Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items

a) Authorize the purchase of one (1) articulated loader for the Public Works Department, from Roadbuilders Machinery, in the amount of $162,595.00, utilizing the HGAC purchasing contract. Deferred from the March 6, 2018 City Commission Meeting.

b) Authorize the sole source purchase for the VirTra Systems 180 degree LE-5 Simulator, in the amount of $205,609.41, for Project No. PD1802CIP, and authorize the City Manager to execute the contract. Deferred from the March 6, 2018 City Commission Meeting.

• Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9448, authorizing the sale, possession and consumption of alcoholic liquor on the 100 block of E 8th Street and the intersection of 8th St and New Hampshire Street from 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Friday April 20, 2018, associated with the Downtown Shotput event.

• Adopt on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9447, prohibiting the possession of glass bottles and other glass containers in the downtown district during specified hours.

• Adopt on first and second reading, Ordinance No. 9454 restricting rooftop access on Massachusetts Street from 6th Street to 11th Street, during specified hours for the final four celebrations.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-18-00094, for the sale of KU merchandise beginning on March 25, 2018 through April 8, 2018 in the Checkers parking lot located at 2300 Louisiana Street. Submitted by Sun Creations, Inc., on behalf of 2300 Louisiana Co, LLC, property owner of record. The event will include a sales stand in the event that the University of Kansas Basketball team reaches the NCAA Final Four.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-18-00010, for the Grinder Nationals bike races at 400 N. 1st Street Block 3, 300 Massachusetts Street, 100 Elm Street Block 1, and Plate N06425B on April 7, 2018, from 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Submitted by Troy Farrar of United States Endurance Cycling Federation, with permission of the City of Lawrence, KS, property owner of record.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-18-00103, for an outdoor event adjacent to The Granada, located at 1020 Massachusetts Street, on March 31, April 2 and April 5, 2018. Submitted by Mike Logan, on behalf of Allen Press, property owner of record. The weekend event on the dates listed will include a small band, video screens, local vendors, a food truck and beer garden.

• Approve rezoning, Z-17-00471, approximately 2.5 acres from UR (Urban Reserve) District to RM12-PD (Multi-Dwelling Residential-Planned Development Overlay) District, located at 5275 W. 6th Street. Submitted by Grob Engineering Services, LLC, on behalf of Beckmeisters LLC, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9442, rezoning (Z-17-00471) approximately 2.5 acres from UR (Urban Reserve) District to RM12-PD (Multi-Dwelling Residential-Planned Development Overlay) District, located at 5275 W. 6th Street. (PC Item 3A; approved 9-0 on 2/21/18)

• Approve a Preliminary Development Plan, PDP-17-00695, for a multi-family residential development located at 5275 W. 6th Street. Submitted by Grob Engineering Services LLC on behalf of Beckmeisters LLC, property owner of record. (PC Item 3B; approved 9-0 on 2/21/18)

• Accept dedication of easements associated with Minor Subdivision/Replat, MS-17-00692, for Monterey No. 8 Addition, a two-lot commercial subdivision of approximately 4.26 acres located at 3900 and 4000 W. 6th Street. Submitted by George Butler Associates, LLC for Lawrence Monterey Investors, LLC, property owners of record.

• Approve rezoning, Z-17-00688, approximately 1.33 acres located at 3900 W. 6th Street from CN2 (Neighborhood Commercial Center) District & PCD (Planned Commercial Development-Monterey Center) District to CN2 (Neighborhood Commercial Center) District. Submitted by Wild Pines Ventures LLC, for Lawrence Monterey Investors LLC, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9443, rezoning (Z-17-00688) approximately 1.33 acres located at 3900 W. 6th Street from CN2 (Neighborhood Commercial Center) District & PCD (Planned Commercial Development-Monterey Center) District to CN2 (Neighborhood Commercial Center) District. (PC Item 4A; approved 9-0 on 2/21/18)

• Approve a Special Use Permit, SUP-17-00690, for a car wash use, on approximately 1.33 acres located at 3900 W. 6th Street. Submitted by Wild Pines Ventures LLC, for Lawrence Monterey Investors LLC, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9444, for Special Use Permit (SUP-17-00690), on approximately 1.33 acres located at 3900 W. 6th Street. (PC Item 4B; approved 9-0 on 2/21/18)

• Approve rezoning, Z-17-00694, approximately 1.768 acres from RS10 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to CS (Commercial Strip) District, located at 1105 E. 23rd Street. Submitted by Grob Engineering Services LLC on behalf of Hedge Tree, LLC, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9445, rezoning (Z-17-00694) approximately 1.768 acres from RS10 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to CS (Commercial Strip) District, located at 1105 E. 23rd Street. (PC Item 2A; approved 9-0 on 2/21/18)

• Approve Site Plan SP-17-0562, and sidewalk dining and hospitality license for Alchemy Coffee and Bake House located at 816 Massachusetts Street. Submitted by Hernly Associates, Inc., for Alan Terry, property owner of record.

• Receive request from the Affordable Housing Advisory Board to add one (1) additional City appointee to the Board with requested attention to diversity with the appointment. Direct staff to prepare an ordinance to consider this change.

• Receive a request from the Economic Development Corporation of Lawrence/Douglas County regarding its appointment to the Public Incentives Review Committee (PIRC) and authorize staff to prepare an ordinance to consider the change requested and authorize the continuation of its current representative to PIRC until the requested change is processed.

• Approve Public Incentive Review Committee bylaws as approved by the Public Incentive Review Committee by unanimous vote on February 13, 2018.

• Approve 2018 Community Arts Grants as recommended by the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a 6-month lease extension for Municipal Court, located at 1006 New Hampshire.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a letter to EPA Administrator, Scott Pruitt, with 240 other Mayors from U.S. Cities and territories, urging him to reconsider his actions to dismantle the Clean Power Plan.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Mortgage for Chester Schmitendorf, 2014 Hillview Road.

Public comment

Regular agenda

•Conduct a public hearing regarding a Cereal Malt Beverage license for Archibowls, 125 E. 10th Street.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Find that the proximity of the sale of cereal malt beverages are not adverse to the public welfare or safety, and grant a distance limitation waiver, if appropriate.

• Consider approving a request for rezoning (Z-17-00689) for approximately 1.685 acres from IBP (Industrial/Business Park) District to IL (Limited Industrial) District, located at 1300 Research Park Drive. Submitted by Landplan Engineering PA on behalf of Wakarusa Plaza LC, property owner of record. Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9446, rezoning (Z-17-00689) approximately 1.685 acres from IBP (Industrial/Business Park) District to IL (Limited Industrial) District, located at 1300 Research Park Drive. (PC Item 1; approved 7-2 on 2/21/18) Commissioners will need to declare Ex Parte Communications. A protest petition was not submitted for this application.

Action: Approve rezoning (Z-17-00689) 1.685 acres from IBP to IL located at 1300 Research Park Drive and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9446, if appropriate.

• Consider the following items related to the city leasing space at the Riverfront Mall, 1 Riverfront Plaza:

a) Consider taking a walking tour of the west-side, top floor of the Riverfront Mall, 1 Riverfront Plaza. Commissioners, staff, and any public that want to participate, will be able to walk over to the Riverfront Mall to tour the space. The tour will take approximately 20-30 minutes and Commissioners and staff will return to the Commission Room for the remaining agenda items. Any members of the public who require accommodation, please contact the City Manager’s Office by noon on March 20, 2018.

b) Consider approving the City’s lease of 21,385 square feet of the west-side top floor of the Riverfront Mall, 1 Riverfront Plaza, to establish City offices; and

c) Consider authorizing the City Manager to enter into an agreement with TreanorHL for architectural design and construction management services to complete tenant improvements at the property at a cost not to exceed $64,000.

Action: Take a walking tour of the west-side, top floor of the Riverfront Mall, approve the City’s lease of 21,385 square feet of the west-side top floor of the Riverfront Mall, and authorize the City Manager to enter into an agreement with TreanorHL for architectural design and construction management services at a cost to not exceed $64,000, if appropriate.

• Consider motion to recess into executive session for approximately 30 minutes for the purpose of consultation with attorneys for the City to discuss pending legal matters. The justification for the executive session is to keep attorney-client matters confidential at this time. At the end of the executive session, the City Commission will resume its regular meeting in the City Commission Room.

Action: Approve motion to recess into executive session for approximately 30 minutes for the purpose of consultation with attorneys for the City to discuss pending legal matters, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

