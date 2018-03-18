Children’s Shelter names new executive director

The Children’s Shelter Board of Directors has promoted Kristopher D. Roy to be the new executive director of the agency.

Roy has been with the agency for more than five years and was promoted to assistant director in March 2016, according to a news release. He has been serving as interim executive director since Gina Meier-Hummel left the agency in December to accept the position of secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

Roy is active with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, and he has served on the boards of the Eudora Community Learning Center and the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center, according to the release. He is a 2000 graduate of Ottawa University in Ottawa.

The Children's Shelter, formerly known as The Shelter Inc., is a Lawrence-based nonprofit that "provide a variety of services designed to strengthen families and children who are experiencing major changes," according to its website.

