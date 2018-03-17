8 measles cases confirmed at Johnson County child care center

— The Johnson County Health Department says eight measles cases have been confirmed in the eastern Kansas county.

The department said Thursday that seven of the cases were reported at a child care facility. The other case was associated with the center but was seen at a doctor’s office and is being investigated to determine if the child was the source of the exposure.

The department said three of the cases reported were in children younger than a year old, who are too young to be vaccinated against the disease.

The affected children and others who may have come in contact with them will be barred from the center for 21 days following the last exposure to the disease.

More health coverage See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.