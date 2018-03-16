Wildfires burn thousands of acres in Kansas

Wildfires burned thousands of acres in Kansas and officials say more fires are possible as hot, dry conditions continue in most of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for most of Friday in eastern Kansas and all afternoon and early evening in southeast Kansas. Thirty-six counties are in the warning zone.

The Wichita Eagle reports state officials traced 45 fires in Kansas on Thursday, which burned an estimated 13,000 acres.

The Kansas Adjunct General's Office said Thursday evening four fires were out of control and 12 others were active but under control.

Two buildings were destroyed in Kiowa County. No serious injuries have been reported.

A small part of northwest Kansas is the only area in the state not enduring drought or abnormal dryness.

