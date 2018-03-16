Lawrence police investigating shooting threat reported by middle school staffer, district says

Liberty Memorial Central Middle School called police Thursday night after receiving a report from a staff member who overheard a student make a verbal threat about a school shooting, according to a news release Friday afternoon from the Lawrence school district.

The school also notified the student’s parent/guardian, the news release said, and "initiated disciplinary action in accordance with Board Policy."

Police are investigating, according to Julie Boyle, the spokeswoman for the district, who provided no other detail about the alleged threat, including where and when it was made or what exactly was said.

The district did not indicate why it issued the news release late Friday afternoon when the incident was brought to the attention of the police Thursday night.

