Judge rebukes Kansas child welfare leader’s reversal of adoption decision

Gina Meier-Hummel, acting secretary at the Kansas Department for Children and Families, answers questions from a Senate committee during a confirmation hearing, Friday, March 9, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

By Associated Press

March 16, 2018

Wichita — A judge in south-central Kansas says the state's newly confirmed secretary for children and families has improperly reversed an adoption decision for three children in foster care.

The Wichita Eagle reports that DCF Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel recently said the children should go to their grandfather instead of being adopted by their foster family like originally decided.

Sedgwick County Judge Kevin Smith says Meier-Hummel's decision "potentially placed all three children in serious harm." Smith says he considered all necessary factors in selecting the foster parents to adopt and says the children should remain with them while continuing visits with their grandfather.

Meier-Hummel says her decision was based on "serious concerns raised by the grandfather," who's tried to adopt the children for two years.

Smith says he expects Meier-Hummel to attend a hearing about the adoption next month.

