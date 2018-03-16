City seeks volunteers to plant spring flowers throughout Lawrence

The city is seeking volunteers to help plant spring flowers in downtown Lawrence and other public locations.

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department needs volunteers to plant flowers beginning next week, according to a city news release. Volunteers must be at least 16 and they can sign up individually or as part of a group.

Volunteers are needed over a two-month period, beginning March 23 and ending May 24. Locations include downtown Lawrence, the Union Pacific Depot, South Park and City Hall. Volunteers can sign up for multiple times.

All the available time slots and locations, as well as more information about volunteering is available on the city's website, at lawrenceks.org/lprd/flowerplanting. Those interested in volunteering may also contact the Parks and Recreation administrative office at 832-3450.

