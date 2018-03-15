Archive for Thursday, March 15, 2018

Watkins Museum to screen 48-year-old news segment on Lawrence marijuana growers

The Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St.

Photo by Mike Yoder. Enlarge photo.

The Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St.

By Elvyn Jones

March 15, 2018

Advertisement

Lawrence history buffs can get into the weeds of local counterculture with two upcoming screenings of a 1970 "60 Minutes" report, “The Kansas Marijuana Harvest,” at the Watkins Museum of History.

The 20-minute news segment will be shown at 7 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at the museum, 1047 Massachusetts St. It will be the first time “The Kansas Marijuana Harvest” has been available for viewing in any format since it first aired.

For the report, correspondent Mike Wallace and the "60 Minutes" crew interviewed farmers and government agents, as well as a group of marijuana growers and dealers who called themselves the River City Outlaws. Will Hickox, the museum's public program coordinator, will provide a brief introduction before the screenings.

The museum is also offering a 6 p.m. tour of its exhibit on Lawrence's 1960s counterculture. Both the screenings and the tour are free and open to the public.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Shane Garrett 8 hours, 35 minutes ago

What about those Kaw Valley Hemp Pickers? Cows are freaky when they look at you.

0

Melinda Henderson 5 hours, 2 minutes ago

1970 + 38 = 2008

I'd be thrilled to gain 10 years right now, but maybe the headline should be changed?

0

Sign in to comment

loading...