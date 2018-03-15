Senate passes two gun bills but rejects any further restrictions

The Kansas Senate passed two gun-related bills Thursday, including one prohibiting people convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery from possessing firearms, while at the same time beating back several attempts to add even more restrictions on gun sales and ownership.

The action came one day after high school students across the nation walked out of their classrooms in a mass demonstration against gun violence in the United States, protests that marked the one-month anniversary of a mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

The lengthy debate over gun restrictions came during debate on House Bill 2042, which would allow people with out-of-state permits to carry concealed firearms in Kansas, even if the issuing state grants permits to people younger than 21, which is the current age limit in Kansas.

Several Democrats tried to amend the bill to tighten restrictions on gun use in the state. Among them was Sen. Marci Francisco, D-Lawrence, who tried twice to amend the bill so that Kansas would only recognize permits for people over age 21, but both of those attempts were rejected.

"It's my understanding that a move like that would nullify a lot of reciprocity agreements," Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Andover, said in speaking against that amendment.

Masterson said the main purpose of House Bill 2042 is to make sure Kansans who want to legally carry concealed firearms in other states can do so, because many states only recognize permits from states that have reciprocity agreements.

Kansas repealed its reciprocity law in 2015 when it also repealed the requirement that anyone have a permit or receive training before they can carry concealed weapons.

Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, offered two amendments, both of which were rejected, including one that would make it a crime to sell or give any kind of "long gun," or one with a barrel longer than 12 inches, to anyone under the age of 21, and another to repeal the so-called "constitutional carry" law that says no training or permit is required.

Kansas is one of only 13 states that has such a law.

The closest Democrats got to getting an amendment on the bill was an attempt by Sen. Lynn Rogers, D-Wichita, to ban so-called "bump stocks" that enable a semiautomatic weapon to work like a fully automatic gun. That amendment failed on a tied 20-20 vote.

And Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, tried to amend the bill to repeal the so-called "campus carry" law requiring colleges and universities to allow concealed carry on their campuses. That proposal failed, 19-21.

After a lengthy debate, the Senate voted to advance the bill to final action, where it passed, 25-15. It now goes back to the House, which is likely to request a conference committee because some provisions that were added onto the bill on the House floor were stripped out in a Senate committee, including one that would require colleges and universities to allow people as young as 18 to carry concealed weapons on campus if they have a permit from any state to do so.

Meanwhile, the Senate had a much easier time passing House Bill 2145, which would expand the classes of people not allowed to possess firearms.

That bill had strong backing from advocates for victims of domestic violence, as well as other gun control advocacy groups, because it brings Kansas law into partial compliance with federal law.

Kansas law enforcement agencies and prosecutors had asked for that bill, arguing that it would make it easier to prosecute those crimes in state court because federal prosecutors rarely take such cases unless they are tied to larger crimes such as federal drug prosecutions.

It would prohibit people convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence within the past five years from possessing firearms. The same prohibition would apply to fugitives from justice; people not lawfully present in the United States; and people who are subject to court orders restraining them from harassing, stalking, or threatening an intimate partner, child, or child of an intimate partner.

That bill passed 40-0. It also will go back to the House because of changes made in the Senate.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.