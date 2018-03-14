Senate panel advances criminal justice reform bills

— A Kansas Senate panel advanced two bills Wednesday aimed at reforming various aspects of the state's criminal justice system, while holding a public hearing on a third reform bill.

The two bills that are now headed to the floor of the Senate include one authorizing payment of compensation to people wrongfully convicted of crimes, and another allowing more public disclosure of police body camera video.

Both of those bills previously passed out of the Kansas House, but the Senate Judiciary Committee added amendments that could force them into a conference committee for negotiations later in the session.

House Bill 2579 would provide compensation to people who are wrongfully convicted and imprisoned.

That bill was requested by several organizations, including the Innocence Project, an organization that worked last year to free Lamonte McIntyre of Kansas City, Kan., who spent 23 years behind bars for a murder for which he was later exonerated.

That group also was instrumental in freeing Floyd Bledsoe, who served 15 years in prison for a 1999 murder in Jefferson County that his brother ultimately confessed to.

Kansas is currently one of only a few states that offer no compensation to people in that circumstance.

The original House bill would have offered $80,000 in cash for each year a person is wrongfully imprisoned, plus at least $25,000 for each additional year served on parole or other post-release supervision.

That bill passed out of the House Feb. 22 by a vote of 116-1.

But the Senate committee amended the House bill to make it similar to the Senate's own version of the same bill, Senate Bill 336, which passed out of the Senate that same day by a vote of 39-0.

The major difference is that the Senate version would only pay $50,000 for each year of wrongful imprisonment, but it would also provide those individuals with tuition assistance and state-funded health insurance.

Committee chairman Sen. Rick Wilborn, R-McPherson, said that change was intended to reinforce the Senate's original position, with the hope of forcing the bill into conference committee negotiations later in the session.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary Committee also advanced House Bill 2571, which would expand the list of people allowed to request access to law enforcement body camera and vehicle camera video.

It would also require law enforcement agencies to release that video within 20 days after an arrest is made.

The Senate committee made only a technical amendment to the bill dealing with how requests to view or listen to such tapes are made.

Both bills now head to the floor of the Senate, which has not yet set a date for when they will be debated.

The votes to advance those bills came on the same day the committee heard testimony on another House-passed bill aimed at reforming the state's laws regarding civil asset forfeiture and seizure.

Those laws allow law enforcement agencies to seize cash, vehicles and other property of criminal suspects if there is reason to believe those assets have a direct connection to criminal activity.

The bill is a response to widespread complaints from people claiming their assets have been seized, and ultimately forfeited through a court order, even though they were never convicted of any crime.

House Bill 2459 was recommended by the Kansas Judicial Council, a group organized under the judicial branch to study and recommend changes in Kansas law. The bill is being supported by a number of groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police and the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association.

It passed out of the House Feb. 22 by a vote of 110-7. Wilburn said he expects there to be broad support for it in the Senate as well.

