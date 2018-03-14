Senate advances campus free speech protection bill

— A bill that would prohibit state colleges and universities from restricting free speech on campus by setting up so-called "free speech zones" or limiting the types of outside speakers who can be invited to speak on campus is now headed toward a final vote in the Kansas Senate.

The Senate on Wednesday gave first-round approval to Senate Bill 340, known as the "Campus Free Speech Protection Act."

"It reinforces free speech on our taxpayer-funded college campuses and universities," said Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Andover, one of the lead supporters of the bill.

The bill is similar to laws enacted recently in several other states. It is based on model legislation promoted by the Arizona-based Goldwater Institute.

"As both a deeply held commitment and a living tradition, freedom of speech is dying on our college campuses, and is increasingly imperiled in society at large," the organization states on its website.

The laws are a response in large part by conservative groups who argue that at many campuses around the country, conservative speakers are often protested and heckled, and in some cases have had their invitations withdrawn out of concern by administrators about the disruption that might ensue.

Some senators, however, expressed concern that the bill imposes too many limits on administrators, including one that says schools cannot charge students security fees to attend certain events based on the content of a guest speaker's remarks.

Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, asked what that would mean if a university hosted an event that could turn violent or disruptive, citing as an example a gathering of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., last year that turned violent and left one person dead.

Masterson, however, said schools would still have authority to restrict the time, place and manner of speech, but they could not discriminate by charging higher fees for one event over another based on the content of the speech.

One portion of the bill originally stated that "all students and faculty are free to state their own views" on campus, but the words "and faculty" were deleted by an amendment in the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee.

Masterson said that change was made at the request of the Kansas Board of Regents, which argued that faculty conduct is governed by employment contracts with the colleges and universities.

Hawk tried unsuccessfully to put those words back into the bill, but his amendment was defeated on a vote of 12-26.

"I don't think we should be putting into a bill something that should be in an employment contract," Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said. "I'm sure the Regents don't want that defined in a bill, what the role of a faculty member is."

The bill advanced toward final action on an unrecorded voice vote, with only a small number of senators voting no. A final vote on Thursday would send the bill to the House for consideration.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.