Guns are not worth more than children’s lives’: One month after Florida massacre, students in Lawrence join national walkout

For 17 minutes starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, hundreds of Lawrence students joined millions of others across the country in a walkout to honor the 17 victims of last month’s Parkland, Fla., shooting and to protest gun violence.
Wednesday marked one month since the shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a tragedy that has not faded from the minds of young activists at Lawrence High School. Upward of 300 students walked out of classes Wednesday and gathered near the school’s front entrance, where sophomore Elliot Bradley read the 17 names of the Parkland victims aloud. His peers stood silently as Bradley spoke of the victims and lives cut short by gun violence. He and his fellow protesters are seeking legislative change in an effort to prevent such shootings in the future, and they say they aren’t backing down.
“We’re not going to add security systems. We’re not going to arm teachers. We’re going to make this a safer place,” Bradley told his fellow students Wednesday.
Photo Gallery
Lawrence students join national walkout against gun violence
Students at Lawrence High, Free State High and other area schools walked out of class Wednesday, March 14, 2018, as part of a national protest against gun violence.
Multiple lawmakers and gun rights activists have proposed such “school-hardening” measures in the wake of the Parkland shooting, with President Donald Trump, notably, suggesting that schools arm teachers to deter shooters. Josie Abernathy, of LHS, said she was motivated to attend partly because of what she sees as a slowness or unwillingness by politicians to seriously address the issue.
“There’s been way too many instances where this has happened, and the government is doing nothing about it,” said Abernathy, a 16-year-old sophomore. “Any day, my peers could die, and it’s awful to imagine.”
Students expressed similar sentiments in the home-made signs they carried throughout the protest. Their hand-written messages included “Guns don’t kill people, legislators do” and “Your greed is funding murder. How many more will it take?” Some paid tribute to victims of the Parkland shooting and other victims of gun violence, bearing names like Michael Brown and Philando Castile, in addition to the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Connecticut. Others simply asked, “Am I next?”
Satori Good, a senior at LHS, said she attended that morning’s walkout “because the loss of lives is not worth keeping guns around or not having restrictions on them.” She wants to see serious change come of out protests like hers and the countless other student-led demonstrations taking place nationwide.
That change, she said, starts with conversation. At the very least, she hopes the Lawrence High protest will get people talking.
“This protest and every other protest around the country — I hope it opens people’s eyes that guns are not worth more than children’s lives,” Good said.
Lawrence High School was also the site of “Wrap the Walkout,” a local initiative calling on adults to “wrap” themselves around the school in a symbolic show of support and protection. Around 200 gathered around the school’s perimeter Wednesday morning.
Classes in the Lawrence district were to follow the regular schedule Wednesday, and any absences associated specifically with the national walkouts were to be excused, according to a spokeswoman for the Lawrence district.
Students at Free State also held a walkout Wednesday, as did some of Lawrence’s middle schools.
Free State Principal Myron Graber estimated that about 100 students took part in the demonstration.
Langston Hughes Elementary, instead of specifically targeting gun violence, was hosting a more age-appropriate "Day of Kindness."
Inquiries to the district about protests at other schools are pending.
In Topeka, a large rally took place around the Capitol, with hundreds of students and members of the Kansas chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Comments
Geoff Ermlap 5 hours, 1 minute ago
Good for these students getting involved in an issue that many adults have failed them on. The argument that the only solution is more guns has continually resulted in more and more gun violence. The narrative needs to be moved towards stopping one or two and then three or four mass shooting rather than not doing anything because the choices available won't stop all mass shootings immediately.
Brock Masters 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Not true. Few argue for more guns except in the sense of providing armed security to protect school children. Fighting against banning guns without basis is not the same as advocating for more guns. Of course there are those who are so weak and are scared of guns who will oppose armed security to protect children. They eont understand the difference between more guns in the sense of protecting children as opposed to a general call of more guns. They want all guns banned
And yes, there are individuals, groups and states that want to ban and confiscate guns. Illinois has a bill to do that now.
Name something that will stop a mass shooting. Armed security will stop school shootings of innocent children.
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
"Few argue for more guns...[finishes sentence with a call for more guns]"
Man you gun nuts are predictable.
Cary Ediger 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Stats for you:
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/evidence-preventing-gun-violence-deaths-research?tgt=nr
Greg Cooper 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Cary, that is an eye-opening chart you've got there. And it shows me one glaring conclusion: all the causes of death listed are currently being researched, and FOUGHT, by scientific means. Vaccines, research, statutes: all are aimed at understanding the causes of and cutting down the incidence of those killers.
Point out to me what scientific method is being applied to gun violence. And scientific method does not include emotional, knee jerk action and reaction from either side of the gun problem.
We, as a nation, have been able to attack nearly every malady known to man, not always successfully, but in an attempt to allay suffering and death. Why in God's name can we not put our minds, scientifically, to this issue?
Brock Masters 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Politics.
We should study it - no we must study it. Violence is an epidemic and we need a cure.
The one part of the chart that I’d like to see more info is when they say concealed carry leads to more gun violence, how is that defined? Does a CC holder shooting a criminal add to the uptick?
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
"Point out to me what scientific method is being applied to gun violence."
That's difficult to do since the NRA successfully got all research on the issue defunded.
Brock Masters 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
The quote I pasted is interesting. We don’t know what would prevent mass shootings but we are going to ban guns.
”There´s not enough data to show what would prevent mass shootings. There is no universal definition of a mass shooting, which, along with their relative rarity, makes it hard it hard to spot trends, such as whether mass shootings are on the rise. Studies looking at seven of the investigated policies, including concealed carry laws and background checks, were inconclusive about whether those policies lowered the likelihood of a mass shooting. For nearly half the gun policies, including gun-free zones, prohibitions associated with mental illness and stand-your-ground laws, no studies met the researchers’ criteria.“
Cary Ediger 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Where does it say that in the quote ?
"We don’t know what would prevent mass shootings but we are going to ban guns."
Never mind, I don't feel like playing this game today. Click on the links within the article and read the research.
Kathleen Christian 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Adolf Hitler wrote in his book, Mein Kampf: “The best way to take control over people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.”
I agree there is absolutely no need for rapid-repeat firing assault weapons in our society unless we are at war on the grounds of this country. They should be banned. Instead of preventing citizens from owning a gun there needs to be stronger background checks and have a database which connects to every state about anyone buying or owning a gun. I think everyone who wants to own a gun should have a mental health review. There are too many irresponsible gun owners. Some people have no business owning a gun as some people have no business having a driver's license, but that's another story.
As for the kids protesting. I don't think its enough. I think they are going about it the wrong way. Most have no clue what they are really protesting about and just want to get out of class. Its a waste of time they need to go back and get educated then perhaps in time they will learn to understand what is really going on.
When I was a kid people owned guns. The law was they had to be visible. I remember seeing pick up trucks with gun racks holding rifles on them. Never heard about mass shootings, or school shootings. Individual shootings, usually random, but not like today. Think about it these have increased since Ronald Reagan closed mental health facilities. So has homelessness. There are so many people who need intense guarded mental health care in a live-in facility to prevent some of these things from happening. It is just a fact. When is the Government going to realize this and start paying attention to this problem of mental instability?
Totally banning guns is not the answer. They just keep putting band-aids on the problem instead of enacting a bold and determined law.
Brock Masters 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Kathleen you seem like a reasonable person so I ask these questions not to demean what you said, but to continue the discussion. I contend that narrow gun bans, while they may be constitutional, are not effective and a broad ban is unconstitutional.
How do you define an assault weapon and rapid fire to make it effective and Constitutional?
Aaron McGrogor 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
"As for the kids protesting. I don't think its enough. I think they are going about it the wrong way. Most have no clue what they are really protesting about and just want to get out of class. Its a waste of time they need to go back and get educated then perhaps in time they will learn to understand what is really going on."
That is a massive assumption. I think you and many others underestimate our youth.
Jamie Johnson 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Kathleen, no need to worry. As a high school teacher here in Lawrence, I am happy to report that our students are, by and large, perceptive, motivated, and quite capable of educating themselves regarding current events (thanks, public education!). As for those outliers escaping the classroom, perhaps they will absorb some knowledge and empathy even if that was not the original intention. Teenagers aren't perfect, but attempts to criticize and disrespect them into silence/compliance is an insult to their intelligence. I love my students, and I couldn't be more proud of them. From here on the front lines, (pun intended!) I am happy to report the future is in good hands.
Bob Smith 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Virtue signalling.
Steve Jacob 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
It looks like the government response/solution is to limit gun sales to people 21 and over. Pretty soon the only thing the government will let 19-20 year old do is die on a foreign battlefield.
Alex Landazuri 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
well they will still be able to vote
Brock Masters 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
I saw an interesting meme that showed the age of the recent mass shooters. All except one were 21 or over and the one that wasn’t stole the gun.
Raising the age sounds great but is it really going to fix the problem.
Bridgett Walthall 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
An interesting meme, you say? That doesn't strike me as a reliable source and these numbers look sketch to me, so how about you post some proof?
Brock Masters 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
You are right that memes are not good sources of info, but it did raise a point. I simply raised the question will raising the age fix the problem.
Tell me how many mass killings are committed by people under 21 who legally purchased and possess the weapons?
https://www.vox.com/2018/2/27/17042228/age-limit-guns-florida-shooting-ar15
Bob Smith 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
It's nice that the useful ID 10 Ts are dropping the mask and letting us know what their end game is.
by Bob Smith
Brock Masters 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
How many of the kids that walked out today would be in favor of raising the driving age even though it’d save lives? I guess very few.
How many of you would be in favor of limiting drinks served in restaurants to no more than one per hour with a limit of 3? It would save lives so why not?
I will tell you why not. It isn’t really about saving lives but a political game.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
Whataboutism aside, I don't have a problem with either of those.
There are also already limits to how much can be legally served by a bar on the books in many places.
Monty Scott 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Cell phone usage while driving. That's something we can work on to save young lives. Why isn't anyone talking about this. The cell phone has killed more people than so call assault rifles.
Brock Masters 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Easy fix. Have it be automatically disabled when in motion. iPhone as texting feature that you can set to disable it when in motion. Make it mandatory for all phones. Will save lives.
Could also require cars not to exceed posted speed limit. Technology is there for that too.
