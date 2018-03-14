Man reportedly broke out windows of occupied vehicle in East Lawrence, robbed woman inside

Lawrence police responded to a robbery report in which the suspect allegedly broke out windows of a vehicle while a woman was inside it.

The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Eighth and New York streets, said Officer Drew Fennelly of the Lawrence Police Department, via email.

The incident was first reported as a possible crash, but the responding officer quickly determined it was actually a robbery, Fennelly said.

The woman told police that a man broke windows on the vehicle she was inside and took property from her, Fennelly said. Police captured the suspect, a 31-year-old Lawrence man, nearby and took him to jail.

Fennelly said no one involved required medical attention.

Fennelly declined to release additional details about the incident Wednesday, saying police had forwarded their case to the district attorney for consideration of charges.

Charges against the man did not appear in a search of Douglas County District Court records, though he was listed in jail records as in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

