Man flown to hospital after accidentally shooting self in Eudora

By Sara Shepherd

March 14, 2018

A man was flown to a Kansas City area hospital overnight after accidentally shooting himself in Eudora.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. at the Grandview Trailer Park in that city, Eudora Police Chief Wes Lovett said. An adult male sustained an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg, Lovett said.

The man headed toward Lawrence in a private vehicle, and an air ambulance transported him from Lawrence, Lovett confirmed.

Lovett said he was unsure of the man’s condition as of Wednesday morning. He did not provided additional details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Comments

Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 33 minutes ago

Clearly this could have been prevented by arming the leg.

In other news:

https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/14/us/california-teacher-fires-gun/index.html

4

Dale Miller 2 hours, 8 minutes ago

During that golden hour the accidental shooter survived but at Planned Parenthood the intentional scalpel took over 51 lives.

2

Brock Masters 1 hour, 22 minutes ago

Yes, but I’m sure the man screamed but according to this so-called doctor fetuses don’t.

Leah Torres, MD Leah Torres, MD @LeahNTorres No.

You know fetuses can’t scream, right? I transect the cord 1st so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx.

I won’t apologize for performing medicine. I’m also a “uterus ripper outer,” if that’s how you’d like to describe hysterectomy.

2

Dale Miller 1 hour, 11 minutes ago

Is there something broken here?

0

