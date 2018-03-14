Man flown to hospital after accidentally shooting self in Eudora

A man was flown to a Kansas City area hospital overnight after accidentally shooting himself in Eudora.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. at the Grandview Trailer Park in that city, Eudora Police Chief Wes Lovett said. An adult male sustained an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg, Lovett said.

The man headed toward Lawrence in a private vehicle, and an air ambulance transported him from Lawrence, Lovett confirmed.

Lovett said he was unsure of the man’s condition as of Wednesday morning. He did not provided additional details about the circumstances of the shooting.

