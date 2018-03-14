Man charged in car chase that ended after crash into scoreboard; defendant has multiple past convictions for fleeing police

A man who crashed his vehicle into a baseball scoreboard while allegedly fleeing police this week has been charged with multiple crimes in connection with the incident.

Alonzo L. Timley, 28, of Topeka, made his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon on the new charges, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. According to the office, Timley was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and fleeing police, both felonies, and leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

Timley was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Police said an officer approached a suspicious parked vehicle about 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of 25th Street, found that the lone occupant had a warrant and ordered him out of the car. Instead, police said, the man took off, crashed into another vehicle while going through a red light at 25th and Iowa streets, then entered Holcom Park and crashed into a ball field scoreboard, disabling his vehicle.

The suspect ran and was caught by an officer a short distance away, police said.

Timley has recently done time in federal prison and previously was incarcerated in state prison, records show.

In U.S. District Court of Kansas, he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to 34 months in prison, according to a judgment filed in December 2015.

His imprisonment was to be followed by three years of supervised release, during which time he was to participate in substance abuse and other programs, according to the judgment. Additionally, the judgment said Timley was not allowed to possess weapons or “be a member of any street gang, participate in any gang-related activities, or associate with any gang members, without prior approval from the probation office.”

Timley previously was convicted in Douglas County in 2011 of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing law enforcement, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records. He also has 2010 and 2009 convictions for fleeing law enforcement in Shawnee County, according to KDOC.

His bond in the new case was set at $20,000, according to Douglas County District Court records.

