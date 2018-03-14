Lawrence police release photo, seek public’s help in identifying person of interest in Graystone Drive shooting

The Lawrence Police Department has released a photo and is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a March 8 shooting that injured a 19-year-old man.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Graystone Drive. Police said previously that the 19-year-old had come home and interrupted a midday burglary at his apartment. The male burglary suspect then allegedly shot the man and fled the area.

Police said the man's injury was not life-threatening.

On Wednesday, police released a photograph of an unidentified individual that they "believe may be associated with the shooting." Police did not indicate where or how the photo was taken.

Anyone who can identify the individual is asked to contact Detective Chuck Cottengim at (785) 830-7451, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

