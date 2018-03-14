KU sorority women support suspension of fraternities, say men must create ‘a significantly safer environment at KU

University of Kansas sorority leaders on Wednesday issued a statement in response to the current suspension of KU’s Interfraternity Council fraternities.

The women said they support the suspension and would rejoin social activities with the fraternities only after they “can prove that their self-imposed suspension has resulted in a significantly safer environment at KU.”

The Panhellenic Association governs 12 sorority chapters at KU representing the majority of KU’s sororities and those that typically plan social events with the men of the 24 fraternity chapters governed by KU’s Interfraternity Council.

The Interfraternity Council on Monday announced an immediate freeze on all social activity for all its member fraternities, citing a need to address and get on the same page about “systemic behavioral issues.” The action includes banning all social events with alcohol, though men may continue to live in their houses, hold chapter meetings and participate in dry philanthropy events.



The action also affects recruitment, pledging and initiation activities; all must be dry, supervised and approved in advance by alumni organizations and/or university administrators.

The Panhellenic Association’s statement said the group wants to further sorority and fraternity life “in the best way possible.”

“We, as women of the Panhellenic community, support IFC as they self-govern and strategize ways to solve challenges within their community,” the statement said. “In light of this decision, the Panhellenic Executive Board does not condone any participation in organized IFC social functions that do not correlate with a recognized philanthropy or community service organization.”

The association’s statement said that the women looked forward to rejoining social activities with the men once they have completed a strategic plan to move forward and could prove their self-imposed suspension resulted in change.

The women said they hoped to work with the fraternities to address any issues that affect both organizations.

