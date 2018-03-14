Douglas County Commission gives nod to permitting process for meterological devices

Douglas County commissioners agreed Wednesday that county zoning and planning should go forward with a proposed process of issuing permits for meteorological data collection instruments that could lead to wind towers.

Commissioners approved a Douglas County Zoning and Codes staff proposal that the county should require landowners to secure a temporary business use permit before placing on their property trailer-mounted wind-speed-measuring devices. A public hearing would be required before the permit was issued.

NextEra Energy, of Florida, has approached the county about placing such a device in a field northeast of the intersection of East 1100 and North 200 roads. Tonya Voigt, of zoning and codes, said the county had no permitting process for the devices and proposed use of the temporary business use permit.

Commissioners said the proposed eight-foot tall device mounted on a small trailer was unobtrusive and unlikely to be a nuisance to neighbors. But they agreed with county zoning and planning staff that it was important for the county to be transparent because the placement of the device could be a step toward placement of a meteorological tower if the data it collected found a site worthy of further study.

There was widespread opposition to a conditional use permit application from NextEra Energy in late 2013 to install two meteorological towers to measure wind speeds in southern Douglas County. That application was withdrawn as the county took more that two years to develop a conditional use permit with rules and regulation governing wind energy towers.

