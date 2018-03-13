Water main leak to close portion of Sixth Street near City Hall this week

A portion of East Sixth Street near City Hall will close for two days this week because of a water main leak in the area.

The eastbound lane of Sixth Street, east of Massachusetts Street, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday because of a water main leak at 609 New Hampshire St., the city said in a news release.

Traffic will be directed around the lane closure, according to the release, and motorists should expect delays in the area, especially during heavy traffic periods.

