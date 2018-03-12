KU football receiver Chase Harrell arrested on suspicion of DUI

A University of Kansas football player was arrested on suspicion of DUI over the weekend in Lawrence.

Chase W. Harrell, 21, was booked into jail early Sunday morning after being arrested on suspicion of DUI near Sixth and Kentucky streets, according to jail records. Harrell also had failed to appear for a court date in a previous traffic case, according to jail records.

Harrell was released on bond Sunday, according to jail records. Charges against him did not appear Monday morning in a search of Douglas County District Court cases.

"We are aware of the situation," Kansas football coach David Beaty said in a statement released to the Journal-World. " We are currently still collecting all of the details. When that process is completed we will have further comment."

Harrell, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver from Huffman, Texas, caught 25 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns during the 2017 season.

This past December, Harrell witnessed his brother shot and killed while attending a house party near Houston.

