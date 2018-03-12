City to conduct smoke testing in sewers downtown

The City of Lawrence will conduct smoke testing of the sanitary sewers in downtown Lawrence beginning next week.

Smoke testing is used to identify leaks in the city’s sanitary sewer system that allow rain and groundwater to enter the system, according to a city news release. The city's engineering consultant, TREKK Design Group, will conduct the tests March 19 through March 21.

During testing, blowers are placed on manholes and smoke is forced through the system. The smoke is nontoxic, nonstaining and does not cause a fire hazard, according to the release. Residents may remain at home when smoke testing takes place. Smoke entering a building is a sign of faulty plumbing and the city recommends that the property owner make appropriate repairs to prevent sewer gases from entering the building.

For questions about the smoke testing, residents can contact TREKK Design Group project managers at 913-660-8750 or 913-669-2062.

