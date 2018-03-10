Today's news

Aging kangaroo to get cryotherapy treatment for arthritis

This undated photo provided by Animal Planet Network shows a kangaroo named Dave. The aging kangaroo who calls the Bronx Zoo in New York home is receiving low-temperature cryotherapy treatment for arthritis. The treatment is a high-tech alternative to ice baths that humans have used for years. Zoo director Jim Breheny says that the nearly 15-year-old marsupial is getting up there and his stiff joints are aching. (Animal Planet Network via AP)

Animal Planet Network via AP. Enlarge photo.

This undated photo provided by Animal Planet Network shows a kangaroo named Dave. The aging kangaroo who calls the Bronx Zoo in New York home is receiving low-temperature cryotherapy treatment for arthritis. The treatment is a high-tech alternative to ice baths that humans have used for years. Zoo director Jim Breheny says that the nearly 15-year-old marsupial is getting up there and his stiff joints are aching. (Animal Planet Network via AP)

By Associated Press

March 10, 2018

Advertisement

New York — An aging kangaroo who calls the Bronx Zoo home is receiving cryotherapy treatment for arthritis.

The treatment is a high-tech alternative to ice baths that humans have used for years.

Zoo director Jim Breheny tells the Daily News that the nearly 15-year-old marsupial named Dave is getting up there and his stiff joints are aching.

More health coverage
See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.

Breheny says the treatment might sound exotic but that it's really just one course of healing the 200 medical experts at the zoo in New York City utilize to treat some 7,000 different species.

Dave's saga with localized cryotherapy treatment will be documented by Animal Planet's latest season of "The Zoo."

Cryotherapy has become commercially popular in recent years. Some Manhattan facilities charge humans as much as $90 for a three-minute session.

Related coverage:

Healthy Outlook: Some like it cold — A trip to the cryospaHealthy Outlook: Some like it cold — A trip to the cryospa by Mackenzie Clark LJWorld.com

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...