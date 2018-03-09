Today's news

Reno County records its largest earthquake

By Associated Press

March 9, 2018

HUTCHINSON — The recent magnitude 3.4 earthquake in Reno County is the largest one to rattle the county yet.

The Hutchinson News reported the quake at 4:48 a.m. Thursday shook beds, rattled china cabinets and toppled piles of books. No structural damage was reported.

By Thursday afternoon, 203 people had logged into the website of the U.S. Geological Survey to report feeling the quake.

It comes just a week after the previous largest quake of magnitude 3.1 in the county. The epicenters of the two quakes in Hutchinson were slightly over a mile apart.

