Police: Graystone Drive shooting victim interrupted home burglary; no one arrested yet

Investigators have learned more about the circumstances of Thursday’s shooting on Graystone Drive.
The victim had come home and interrupted a midday burglary at his apartment, Officer Derrick Smith of the Lawrence Police Department said Friday in an email response to questions from the Journal-World. Smith said the suspect shot the victim before fleeing the apartment.
No one had been arrested Friday morning. The shooting suspect is a male, though police do not have a more detailed description to release at this time, Smith said.
The shooting was reported just before 12:20 p.m. Thursday inside an apartment in the 400 block of Graystone Drive, the Country Club on 6th apartment complex.
The victim, a 19-year-old man, suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 785-832-7509, or to submit a tip, which can be anonymous, to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.
