New Kansas law stiffens penalties after deadly DUI accidents

Gov. Jeff Colyer signs into law House Bill 2439, also known as "Caitlin's Law," increasing criminal penalties for repeat DUI offenders who are involved in crashes that kill or injure someone else. It is named after Caitlin Vogel, a Stilwell special education instructor who was killed in such an accident in 2016. The bill signing took place Friday, March 9, which what would have been her 26th birthday. Also taking part in the ceremony were, from left, Kansas Highway Patrol Col. Mark Bruce, Caitlin's parents Patti and Kevin Vogel, and Caitlin's former soccer coach and friend Blair Gordon.

Photo by Peter Hancock. Enlarge photo.

By Associated Press

March 9, 2018, 11:51 a.m. Updated March 9, 2018, 12:41 p.m.

TOPEKA — A new law in Kansas promises harsher sentences for repeat drunken drivers who kill or injure others.

Gov. Jeff Colyer on Friday signed "Caitlin's Law." It takes effect in July and stiffens penalties for drivers who cause accidents while intoxicated or while circumventing restrictions placed on them because of DUI convictions.

Colyer said state officials hope tougher penalties will send a message to people with a history of driving under the influence. The presumed prison sentence for a person with a previous DUI conviction will be nearly eight years, rather than five and a half years.

The new law is named for Caitlin Vogel, a Stilwell special education instructor killed by a drunken driver in 2016 with two previous DUI convictions at the time of the accident. Her 26th birthday would have been Friday.

