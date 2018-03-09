Kansas missionaries get less than 3 years in prison for starving, torturing children

WICHITA — A Kansas missionary couple has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for giving brutal, religion-inspired beatings to two of the three children they adopted from Peru.
James and Paige Nachtigal, of North Newton, were sentenced Thursday for several child abuse counts. They entered Alford pleas to the charges in August in which they acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence for convictions but admitted no guilt.
The Nachitgals were arrested in February 2016 after an 11-year-old boy was found walking barefoot in a field and told authorities he feared returning home because he hadn't done his homework and that was a sin. The boy's 11-year-old sister was found with a broken leg.
The couple had adopted the children from an area of Peru where they worked as missionaries.
North Newton Police Chief Randy Jordan wiped back tears as he described what he saw when he was called to the Nachtigal's home and the injuries to the boy, KSNW reported.
"They did find there was a healing broken bone in his arm, and when he said he got hit it hurt, he got hit hard," Jordan said. The police chief previously said the Department for Children and Families received around a dozen reports from people concerned about the couple's treatment of their adoptive children — some coming as early as 2014 — but none were forwarded to his department for investigation.
The eldest of the adopted children escaped the brunt of the abuse and read a prepared statement during the sentencing in which she described the younger children being beaten with a cane and a wooden spoon. The girl, now 17, also said her adopted siblings were deprived of food and even a real bed.
Jim and Paige Nachtigal, who will begin their sentences next week, both spoke during the hearing.
"I had no idea of the difficulties and behaviors I would have to deal with," said Paige Nachtigal. Jim Nachtigal was fired from his job as CEO of the Kansas Christian Home, an elderly care facility, after charges were filed.
Harvey County Attorney David Yoder told The Wichita Eagle after the hearing that the boy was adopted by his foster family and that the older girl is doing well in high school. He said the younger girl is "severely traumatized" and in a group home.
"Her recovery is going to take a lot longer," Yoder said.
Aaron McGrogor 8 hours, 28 minutes ago
Disgusting. And of course they cant do the right thing and admit their own guilt. Apparently it wouldn't have mattered, they'll be out before any of the kids reach adulthood.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
I hope they have done their research and made sure these children are really orphans. They are clearly of the Christian sect that says you can sin all you want, and Jesus will forgive you.
Bob Smith 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Not as good as taking them out back and putting bullets thru their heads, but it will have to do for now.
Armen Kurdian 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
It takes a sick, twisted, bent, broken, and evil mind to do these kinds of things to a child. I don't understand how these miserable f**** didn't get 20 years or more.
Paul Youk 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
How do you let these sick folks get off with an Alford plea? Take them to trial and let them suffer the full penalty of the law...also makes you wonder how disturbingly bad the conditions might have been in the elderly home the father was CEO of.
