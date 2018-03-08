Nonresident voting in 1 Kansas county scrutinized at trial

Kansas City, Kan. — Testimony in the third day of trial that could determine if thousands of Kansans will be allowed to vote centered on a list of questionable voter registrations in one county and discussion of the state’s voting regulations.
The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging a 2013 law that requires documents proving citizenship when registering.
Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman was questioned Thursday about a list of 38 people that she reported to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach as being noncitizens who either registered or tried to register to vote in her county.
Lehman acknowledged only five of those on the list compiled since 2004 tried to vote. But she contended the law prevented 15 people from registering who would have been eligible before the law was passed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Michael Kort 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
Were these just 38 more out of state senile Republicans trying to double vote because they owned Kansas property ?......or 2 1/2 people average ? per year over the 16 year mentioned time period ?
The AP ought to be ashamed at the lack of detail that this story conveys ?
This story is devoid of facts and leaves the reader to assume that these people were all aliens from outer space or some other country ! ?
Sign in to comment