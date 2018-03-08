Ex-police officer pleads no contest to sexually assaulting woman he arrested

PITTSBURG — A former police officer in southeast Kansas has pleaded no contest to charges of sexually assaulting a woman he arrested during a domestic disturbance.
The Joplin Globe reports that 22-year-old Jessie Davis took a plea bargain on Tuesday in Crawford County District Court.
Davis surrendered himself to authorities last year on charges of aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct after a Crawford County Sheriff's Department investigation. He was later fired from the Pittsburg Police Department.
County attorney John Gutierrez says Davis will likely be placed on probation for two years and will not have to register as a sex offender if the court follows the plea agreement.
The woman who says she was groped in Davis' patrol car filed a lawsuit last month alleging her civil rights were violated.
Comments
Aaron McGrogor 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
"...Davis will likely be placed on probation for two years and will not have to register as a sex offender if the court follows the plea agreement."
Well that seems reasonable.
Stacy Napier 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Like always there is a little more to the story. " the female told investigators that Davis asked her if she would show him her breasts and allow him to touch them. She indicated she lifted her shirt and was able to maneuver herself into a position that allowed Davis to reach through the patrol cars partition into the back seat where he touched her breasts. She implied that she did this out of fear and was afraid of what might happen if she declined the officer’s request."
Still not right but it's not like she was just grabbed.
Brock Masters 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Sure it is. The pervert used his authority to abuse her.
Lots of good LEOs but lots of bad apples too.
