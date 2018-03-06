County Route 458 south of Clinton Lake to be closed as work resumes on $6.6M project

If weather cooperates, a section of County Route 458 will be closed next week south of Clinton Lake and west of U.S. Highway 59 as work resumes on a project that started last year.

Keith Browning, county public works director, said King’s Construction, of Oskaloosa, would close on March 12 a section of the road between North 1050 Road and North 1116 Road to install two large culverts near the CR 458/North 1075 Road intersection. CR 458 will be reopened to through traffic when the culvert work is complete in six to eight weeks.

When the culverts are replaced, King's Construction will start installing 6.5-foot paved shoulders on the CR 458 project’s 5-mile scope from East 800 Road north of Lone Star to near its junction with North 1150 Road, Browning said. The shoulder construction will restrict traffic to narrow 11-foot-wide lanes; sometimes traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane. The $6.6 million project will conclude in June with the application of a layer of asphalt in the 5-mile project area.

Last year, smaller culverts in the CR 458 project area were replaced, and three 40 mph curves were realigned to accommodate 55 mph traffic.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.