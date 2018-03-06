Community invited to ‘Chalk the Loop’ Friday

The Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission, the Lawrence Parks and Recreation, Friends of Lawrence Area Trails (FLAT) and the Spencer Museum of Art are teaming up to host the first “Chalk the Loop” event Friday.

Slated for noon to 3 p.m., the communitywide event invites residents to quite literally “Chalk the Loop,” a reference to the Public Works/Parks and Rec project that will create a continuous 22-mile trail around Lawrence city limits. Chalk will be provided at all seven Lawrence Loop locations so community members can doodle.

“Chalk the Loop” is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for noon to 3 p.m. March 16.

For more information, including a “Chalk the Loop” map, check out the “Chalk the Loop” Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.