Spring runners’ guide 2018

Spring seems to be upon us, bringing with it plenty of runs, races, 5Ks, jogs and more.

One fun highlight this month is an opportunity to run like somebody’s after your Lucky Charms — and it comes with a chance to find a pot of gold.

The second annual Irish Mile will send runners from 11th and Massachusetts streets down to Seventh and back for a 1-mile race. In order to draw top talent, the race has a $2,000 prize purse, and this year has added a costume competition with a $50 gift certificate grand prize.

J. Jenkins, co-owner of Ad Astra Running, which organizes the race, said he expects participants to double from 76 last year to roughly 150 this year.

Registration is $33 until March 11, when it increases to $40. It’s a fundraiser for the same charities the St. Patrick’s Day Parade benefits — this year, Baby Jay’s Legacy of Hope, Cooper’s Cause Foundation and O’Connell Youth Ranch.

Paradegoers, beware — the race starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends by 12:45, so the street can be cleared quickly in time for the 1 p.m. event. Jenkins said police hope people are aware of that and try to arrive earlier to alleviate last-minute traffic.

Here’s a list of a bunch of major runs in the area through the spring and summer. More information on some events will become available as they get closer.

Key to this guide • AAR = event sponsored by Ad Astra Running (more information at facebook.com/adastrarunning); • GG = event sponsored by Garry Gribble’s Running Sports Lawrence (more information at facebook.com/garrygribbleslawrence/); • LTH = Lawrence Trail Hawks event (more information at trailhawks.com)

March

• Pi Day River Rotation (LTH) — marathon, half marathon and Pi Miler, 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 10 at Oak and North Eighth streets. There will be homemade pie at the finish line.

• Free 5K Run/Walk with Olympian Jeff Galloway (AAR) — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 24 at the Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty St. in Overland Park.

• Trail Demo Day (GG) — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 24 at Clinton Lake’s north shore. Try out some Altra running shoes, Saucony trail shoes and Garmin devices.

• Wild Over Wellness Fest 5K — 9 a.m. Saturday, March 24 at the Eudora Public Safety Building, 10th and Main streets. A health fair with free screenings will follow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April

• Hoka Test Run at Mass Street Milers (AAR) — demo a pair of Hoka running shoes, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 5 at Ad Astra Running, 738 Massachusetts St.

• Donum Fidei 5K — main race at 8:30 a.m., children’s race at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 7 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 6001 Bob Billings Parkway. More information on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/corpuschristicommunity/.

• 5K the Free Way (GG) — free run/walk, 8 a.m. Sunday, April 22 at 200 Elm St.

May

• Skyline Shuffle 5K (LTH) — 8 a.m. Sunday, May 6 at Clinton Lake, 798 North 1415 Road.

• Garmin Test Run with RunWalkLawrence (AAR) — try out Garmin’s line of Forerunner GPS watches for free, 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 12 at Ad Astra Running.

• 5K Home Run — benefiting Family Promise of Lawrence, 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 28 at South Park. Find more information at active.com/lawrence-ks.

• NoLaw5K Series Race No. 1 (AAR) — Thursday, May 31 — a USA Track and Field-certified 5K in North Lawrence, each month, May through September; $5 buys a bib for all five races.

June

• CASA Superhero Run (GG) — 5K race and marathon to benefit Douglas County Court Appointed Special Advocates, 7 a.m. Saturday, June 2 at 3433 Iowa St. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be a free kids’ mile fun run.

Did we miss one? Did your event miss this list? Send time, date and place info to health reporter Mackenzie Clark, mclark@ljworld.com, and we'll add it ASAP.

• Hilltop Hustle — 5K run or run/walk benefiting the Martha Langley Families in Need fund, which allows Hilltop Child Development Center at KU to provide child care — 8 a.m. Saturday, June 9 at Rock Chalk Park, 100 Rock Chalk Lane. More information at hilltop.ku.edu.

• CompleteTheLoop 25K/10K/5K (AAR) — free community fun run on the Lawrence Loop trail, Monday, June 23.

• NoLaw5K Series Race No. 2 (AAR) — Saturday, June 28.

• Night Hawk 2018 (LTH) — 50K, 20-mile and 10-mile races starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 30 at Clinton State Park Corps of Engineers Parking Lot, Shelter 2.

July

• Second Annual Moonlight Relays Community Track Meet (AAR) — Friday night track meet under the lights at Free State High School, July 13, 4700 Overland Drive.

• The Snake (LTH) — 10-mile trail race that winds through rugged old-growth forest, 7 a.m. Saturday, July 14, at Clinton Lake’s north shores.

• NoLaw5K Series Race No. 3 (AAR) — Thursday, July 26.

August

• Fifth annual Defend Lawrence Run (AAR) — a free community fun run on the anniversary of Quantrill’s Raid; starts at 5:05 a.m. (the time of Quantrill’s attack) Tuesday, Aug. 21 at Ad Astra Running.

• Rexy Run — 5K, 10K and 1-mile family walk through Broken Arrow Park and the Baker Wetlands, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 at 2800 Louisiana St. All proceeds stay in the area and benefit families with children who have cancer. More information at runsignup.com/Race/KS/Lawrence/RexyRun.

• NoLaw5K Series Race No. 4 (AAR) — Thursday, Aug. 30.

September

• The Hawk Hundred (LTH) — 100-mile, 50-mile and marathon races beginning at 6, 7 and 8 a.m., respectively, Saturday, Sept. 8 at Clinton State Park.

• Dr. Bob Run 5K — in support of student scholarships at the University of Kansas, 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 at Rim Rock Farm, 2276 Burnett Lane.

• NoLaw5K Series Race No 5 (AAR) — Thursday, Sept. 27.

