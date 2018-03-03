Archive for Saturday, March 3, 2018

Legislators to meet with public in Baldwin City, Eudora

Shown at left is Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City. At right is Rep. Eileen Horn, D-Lawrence.

March 3, 2018

State Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, and Rep. Eileen Horn, D-Lawrence, will hold two town hall meetings March 11 about issues before the Kansas Legislature.

The two lawmakers will first visit the Lumberyard Arts Center, 718 High St., in Baldwin City from 1 to 2 p.m. They then will meet with the public from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Community Room in the Eudora Community Recreation Center, 1630 Elm St., in Eudora.

