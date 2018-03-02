Wichita women will pay back money from faulty ATM

— A Wichita woman and her daughter will repay a bank after repeatedly withdrawing money from an ATM that was dispensing $100 bills rather $5 bills.

Central National Bank sued Christina Ochoa and her mother, Christy Ochoa, after they withdrew more than $14,000 in January. The bank contended the women returned to the ATM more than 50 times after realizing the machine's malfunction. Most of the trips were in the middle of the night.

The Wichita Eagle reports court records indicate the women have agreed to repay $12,643 plus interest, as well as costs.

The women earlier told the newspaper they wanted $1,485 to make a "money cake" for a friend. They said they made repeated withdrawals because they couldn't get the exact number of $5 bills they needed and the bank was closed.

