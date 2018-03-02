Lawrence City Commission agenda set for March 6 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 02/20/18.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items

a) Authorize the purchase of one (1) articulated loader for the Public Works Department, from Roadbuilders Machinery, in the amount of $162,595.00, utilizing the HGAC purchasing contract.

b) Award Bid No. B1755, Project No. UT1604, Clinton Water Treatment Plant Sludge Room Repairs Project, to John Rohrer Contracting Company, in the amount of $156,711.00, and authorize the City Manager to execute the construction contract. Authorize the City Manager to execute Supplemental Agreement No. 4, in the amount of $35,901.00, to the Engineering Services Agreement with Walter P Moore for construction phase engineering services for the Clinton Water Treatment Plant Sludge Room Repairs Project No. UT1604.

c) Award Bid No. B1801, Project No. UT1307, for the procurement of mixing equipment for the Oread Water Storage Tanks, to Crossland Heavy Contractors, in the amount of $118,250.00. (2017 CIP No. UT1307)

d) Award Bid No. B1803, mowing contracts for city properties, to Perfect Cut Lawn and Landscaping for $100,432.00 for District Two, Areas 1, 2, and 3, and District Three, Area 2, and Landscape Division Area 1 and Area 2 and Bishop Custom Mowing for $28,300.00 for District Three, Area 1.

e) Authorize the sole source purchase for the VirTra Systems 180 degree LE-5 Simulator, in the amount of $205,609.41, for Project No. PD1802CIP, and authorize the City Manager to execute the contract.

• Adopt on first reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9447, prohibiting the possession of glass bottles and other glass containers in the downtown district during specified hours. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9438, to rezone (Z-17-00602) approximately 8.434 acres from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RM15 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 4500 Overland Dr. (PC Item 1; approved 8-0 on 1/24/18)

b) Ordinance No. 9439, amending certain sections of Chapter V, Article 18 of the City Code, which pertains to the regulation of signs (Sign Code).

c) Ordinance No. 9440, amending the 2018 City Operating and Capital Improvement Budget.

• Adopt the following resolution(s):

a) Resolution No. 7241, declaring the City’s intent to issue general obligation bonds in the amount $600,000.00 for the design, construction, reconstruction, repair, replacement and/or equipping certain public buildings and facilities of the City of Lawrence, Kansas.

b) Resolution No. 7243, declaring the City’s intent to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $700,000 for the replacement of existing fire training tower which includes the design and construction of a new fire training tower. (Project No. FM1703CIP)

c) Joint City Resolution No. 7245/County Resolution No. , authorizing exception to base resolution regarding the Lawrence Douglas County Housing Authority enabling ownership by the County of a housing project as part of the behavioral mental health campus.

• Approve Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Commission amended bylaws as approved by the Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Commission by a 9-0 vote on February 21, 2018.

• Authorize the submission of a Historic Preservation Fund Grant, administered by the Kansas Historical Society, for a historic resources survey of the Barker Neighborhood.

• Approve Affordable Housing Advisory Board amended bylaws as approved by the Affordable Housing Advisory Board by unanimous vote on February 12, 2018.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a license agreement with Greyhound Lines, Inc. for the use of the City’s right-of-way for a bus stop on 7th Street between Kentucky Street and Vermont Street.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a license agreement with Lawrence Farmers Market, Inc., allowing the use of the Public Library Plaza Park and Vermont Street Parking Garage for Tuesday markets, and City Parking Lot 8 for Saturday markets, during the 2018 farmers market season.

• Authorize the City Manager to enter into an addendum with the agreement with BBC Research & Consulting, Inc., the housing study consultant, to add a half-day workshop and the development of a spending framework relating to the recently approved affordable housing sales tax, increasing the contract maximum by $2,600 from $78,650 to $81,250.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a letter of support of the Watkins Museum of History/Douglas County Historical Society’s application seeking a Douglas County Heritage grant to support the installation of a section of the museum’s third floor core exhibit entitled “Douglas County Town and Country.”

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with the Haskell Indian Nations University concerning communication and efforts to help combat crimes against students.

• Authorize the Mayor to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with Board of County Commissioners of Johnson County, Kansas (“Johnson County”) for the provision of transit service during the calendar years of 2018 to 2021.

• Authorize the Mayor to execute a temporary construction easement authorizing the grading of Block B Lot 2 of Lawrence VenturePark for the VanTrust project.

• Approve an amendment to the Public Transit service contract with MV Transportation.

• Approve outside agency application for 2019 funding.

• Concur with recommendation from Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission to approve a loan agreement with Van Go, Inc., to display the 2004 commissioned Centennial Library Mural, entitled “Pages in Time”, in City Hall, in accordance with the terms of the loan agreement.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Mortgage for Juanita Nunez, 728 New York Street.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Conduct public hearing to consider a vacation request, submitted by Matt Bond, City of Lawrence, Stormwater Engineer for James A. McKinley, to vacate a portion of an existing 15’ utility easement along the north side of 417 Cattleman Court.

Action: Conduct public hearing and approve order of vacation, if appropriate.

• Consider the proposed sidewalk maintenance program as set forth in Administrative Policy No. 117, Sidewalk Hazard Repair Program.

Action: Provide input on the proposed sidewalk maintenance program, if appropriate.

• Continue the public hearing from February 20, 2018 regarding the unsafe and dangerous structure (single-family detached house) located at 541 Perry Street. Consider adopting Resolution No. 7238, declaring the structure located on the property to be unsafe and dangerous, and ordering the property owner to commence and complete substantial repairs to the structure or to remove the structure by March 30, 2018.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Adopt Resolution No. 7238, declaring the structure located on the property at 541 Perry Street to be unsafe and dangerous, ordering the property owner to commence and complete substantial repairs to the structure or to remove the structure by March 30, 2018, if appropriate.

• Conduct public hearing regarding the dilapidated principal structure (single-family detached house) and accessory structure (shed) located at 1512 Oak Hill Avenue. Consider adopting Resolution No. 7239, declaring the structures to be unsafe and dangerous, and ordering the property owner to commence and complete substantial repairs to the structures or to remove the structures by March 30, 2018.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Adopt Resolution No. 7239, declaring the structures located on the property at 1512 Oak Hill Avenue to be unsafe and dangerous, ordering the property owner to commence and complete substantial repairs to the structures or to remove the structures by March 30, 2018, if appropriate.

• Receive Strategic Plan update.

Action: Direct staff as appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.