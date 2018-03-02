Fire forces evacuation of K-State dorm

— A fire at a Kansas State dormitory displaced about two dozen students.

University officials say the fire early Friday started on the fourth floor of Wefald Hall. All students were evacuated for about three hours. No injuries were reported.

Sprinklers extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that Manhattan officials say the fire apparently was caused by a faulty fan.

University officials say the fire caused $5,000 of damage to the building and $3,500 of damage to contents. Water also damaged some areas, prompting the school to relocate 24 students.

The coeducational dorm houses 540 students. It was built in 2016 on the west side of the Manhattan campus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.