State inadvertently releases health information, Social Security numbers of 11,000 Kansans

— A Kansas agency says it inadvertently sent health-related personal information of about 11,000 people to its business partners.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services announced Thursday that it became aware on Feb. 23 that an employee sent an unauthorized e-mail with the information.

The department says it has no evidence the information was misused or disclosed publicly. It says agreements prevent the partners from disseminating the information.

The e-mail included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, birth dates, gender, Medicaid identification numbers and participation in in-home services.

Agency spokeswoman Angela de Rocha says all consumers whose information was released will receive a letter of explanation.

The release has been reported to federal regulators. De Rocha says the agency will review its procedures to prevent a similar situation from occurring.

