State inadvertently releases health information, Social Security numbers of 11,000 Kansans

Topeka — A Kansas agency says it inadvertently sent health-related personal information of about 11,000 people to its business partners.
The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services announced Thursday that it became aware on Feb. 23 that an employee sent an unauthorized e-mail with the information.
The department says it has no evidence the information was misused or disclosed publicly. It says agreements prevent the partners from disseminating the information.
The e-mail included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, birth dates, gender, Medicaid identification numbers and participation in in-home services.
Agency spokeswoman Angela de Rocha says all consumers whose information was released will receive a letter of explanation.
The release has been reported to federal regulators. De Rocha says the agency will review its procedures to prevent a similar situation from occurring.
Comments
Aaron McGrogor 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Keep your personal info closely guarded. No one else will.
Bob Summers 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
People in government are not incompetent.
They just need more of your money to prove it.
Jim Slade 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Kinda like Equifax... who, it appears, will make a profit off of allowing 148 million people's private info to be taken from them.
Oh wait, they're not a people in government, but in private business. My bad.
Bob Summers 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Justifying incompetence with incompetence.
This is a classic Liberal pit maneuver
Charles L. Bloss, Jr. 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
They can review all they wish, the cat is out of the bag now. I am sick of this happening over and over.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
There has to be a way to stop the jerks who take this information and use it. I know some of them are in different countries, but identity thieves need to get really long sentences, all least until they are too old and too weak to use a computer or care. Legalize marijuana and spend the energy on busting these identity frauds. Empty the jails of pot smokers and replace them with these jerks.
Steve King 33 minutes ago
Yeah Bob. We have a GOP controlled state, pretty darn lame trying to blame a Liberal. Try again, I bet it was a republican that sent that email. Sad is your fixation.
