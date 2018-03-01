Red Cross seeks blood donors in March; blood drives coming to KU

Donors of all blood types — especially type O — are needed in March, which is Red Cross Month.

There will be four opportunities to give blood on or near the University of Kansas campus in the first week of March:

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 5, at Gamma Phi Beta, 1339 West Campus Road;

• 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at Downs Hall, 1517 W. 18th St.;

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at the Union, 1301 Jayhawk Blvd.;

• Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 8 at the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive.

According to a news release from the organization, donors can now save time by completing a pre-donation questionnaire ahead of time. It’s available at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, use the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

