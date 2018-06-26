Today's news

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern Douglas County; expect high winds, hail

By Staff Report

June 26, 2018, 11:44 a.m. Updated June 26, 2018, 12:38 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Douglas County and other parts of northeast Kansas.

The warning is in effect until 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and includes possible quarter-inch hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

