Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern Douglas County; expect high winds, hail

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Douglas County and other parts of northeast Kansas.

The warning is in effect until 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and includes possible quarter-inch hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

