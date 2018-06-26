Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern Douglas County; expect high winds, hail

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Douglas County and other parts of northeast Kansas.
The warning is in effect until 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and includes possible quarter-inch hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment