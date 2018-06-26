The Kansas football program’s 2019 recruiting class finally has a second member.

Four months after four-star New Orleans quarterback Lance LeGendre became the first prep player from the class to send a commitment KU’s way, the Jayhawks found another pledge inside the Sunflower State.

A rising senior tight end from Wichita’s Bishop Carroll, Clay Cundiff announced on Twitter Tuesday night his plans to sign with Kansas.

Within a note that included thank-yous to all the programs that recruited him, Cundiff wrote, “I am very excited to announce I will be staying home and committing to the University of Kansas.”

Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, Cundiff is listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. He reportedly also had offers from Bowling Green, Illinois State, Missouri State, Northern Iowa and both South Dakota and South Dakota State.

Jon Kirby of Jayhawk Slant reported Cundiff took visits to Arizona State and Iowa State, as well.

With Cundiff’s help, Bishop Carroll won the 2017 Class 5A state football title, defeating St. Thomas Aquinas in the championship game. He also started at center for Carroll’s 5A-title-winning basketball team as a junior.

Per Rivals, Cundiff is the top-rated tight end in the state.

His verbal commitment, of course, is non-binding. Cundiff won’t be able to sign and make his decision official until December at the earliest.