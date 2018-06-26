Bicyclist in west Lawrence severely injured after being hit by car, thrown onto windshield

A bicyclist was seriously injured Monday morning in west Lawrence after being struck by a vehicle.

Officers responded about 11:15 a.m. to the area of North Monterey Way and Peterson Road. According to police, a vehicle was exiting a private drive in the 400 block of Monterey Way and clipped the rear wheel of a southbound bicycle, which forced the bicycle into northbound traffic, where the bicyclist landed on the windshield of a vehicle.

The bicyclist, a 70-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries, police said.

No further details about the incident were available Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.