Bicyclist in west Lawrence severely injured after being hit by car, thrown onto windshield

A bicyclist was seriously injured Monday morning in west Lawrence after being struck by a vehicle.
Officers responded about 11:15 a.m. to the area of North Monterey Way and Peterson Road. According to police, a vehicle was exiting a private drive in the 400 block of Monterey Way and clipped the rear wheel of a southbound bicycle, which forced the bicycle into northbound traffic, where the bicyclist landed on the windshield of a vehicle.
The bicyclist, a 70-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries, police said.
No further details about the incident were available Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment