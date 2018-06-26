3 people injured, 7 cattle die in truck accident in Douglas County

Three people suffered minor injuries and seven cattle died Tuesday when a semitrailer carrying 70 head of cattle went off the road and crashed at the intersection of Kansas Highway 10 and North 1800 Road in Douglas County, just north of Interstate 70.

According to Sgt. Kristen Channel, of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday when the truck ran a stop sign at the T-intersection and went off the road. She said the driver and two juveniles who were in the truck were taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital. She said one of the juveniles was treated for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the individuals involved, but Channel identified the driver as a 52-year-old man with a driver’s license indicating he lives in Salina. She said the two children, ages 10 and 12, were from Pawhuska, Okla. Channel said it was not yet known what relationship the children have to the driver.

Channel said three cattle were killed in the accident and a veterinarian was called to the scene to euthanize another four that had been injured. As of about 1:45 p.m., all the remaining cattle had been rounded up and transferred to another truck.

Traffic around the accident site was reduced to one lane for several hours as officers worked to clear the scene.

Traffic alert: be aware deputies are working an accident at K10/N1800 Rd (just north of I-70) this morning involving a cattle truck. Intersection is currently open, but use caution when driving through the area. pic.twitter.com/AO2KRJpXvp — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) June 26, 2018 None by Douglas Co. Sheriff

