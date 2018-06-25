Roadwork for June 25, 2018

• A storm sewer inlets replacement project on Arkansas Street will start Monday. A new storm sewer pipe will be installed across Arkansas Street. A curb and gutter will be installed adjacent to the inlets. This project will cause temporary no parking zones in the area and possible street closures. The project is expected to be completed Friday.

• Perry Street from North Fourth Street to North Fifth Street will be subject to temporary no parking zones as part of a waterline replacement project. The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.

• The intersections of 10th and Connecticut and 11th and Connecticut are subject to temporary closures as part of a waterline replacement project. The project, which is expected to be completed in August, is part of the Department of Utilities annual waterline replacement program.

• Kasold Drive from Sixth Street to Bob Billings Parkway is currently undergoing a reconstruction project. The project will start with the reconstruction of the intersection at Kasold Drive and Bob Billings Parkway. Traffic on Bob Billings Parkway will be reduced to a single eastbound and westbound lane. Traffic on Kasold Drive will maintain a single northbound and southbound lane throughout the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

• The intersection of Queens Road and Wakarusa Drive continues to be closed for reconstruction. The project has a slated completion date of August 2018.

