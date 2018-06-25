Today's news

Kansas Supreme Court to issue long-awaited school finance decision at 3 p.m.

Kansas Supreme Court justices take there seats before hearing arguments in a school funding case in Topeka, Kan., Tuesday, May 22, 2018. The court is reviewing a law passed this spring by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer that will phase in a $548 million education funding increase over five years. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)

By Peter Hancock

June 25, 2018

Topeka — The Kansas Supreme Court is scheduled to issue its long-awaited decision in a school finance lawsuit by 3 p.m. Monday.

The court is being asked to decide whether the school funding package that lawmakers enacted this year meet's the Kansas Constitution's requirement for both adequate and equitable funding.

If the court rules against the state, it could force lawmakers to return for a special session this summer to add more money to the funding formula.

Near the end of the 2018 session, lawmakers passed a funding package that phases in more than $500 million in additional funding over five years.

Plaintffs in the lawsuit have said that is not enough to meet the constitutional requirement. But the state has argued it is based on the last school funding formula that the court deemed constitutional in 2006, adjusted for inflation.

