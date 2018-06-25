Kansas Supreme Court to issue long-awaited school finance decision at 3 p.m.

— The Kansas Supreme Court is scheduled to issue its long-awaited decision in a school finance lawsuit by 3 p.m. Monday.

The court is being asked to decide whether the school funding package that lawmakers enacted this year meet's the Kansas Constitution's requirement for both adequate and equitable funding.

If the court rules against the state, it could force lawmakers to return for a special session this summer to add more money to the funding formula.

Near the end of the 2018 session, lawmakers passed a funding package that phases in more than $500 million in additional funding over five years.

Plaintffs in the lawsuit have said that is not enough to meet the constitutional requirement. But the state has argued it is based on the last school funding formula that the court deemed constitutional in 2006, adjusted for inflation.

