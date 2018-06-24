KU research: No proof probiotics ease anxiety

A University of Kansas study released last week showed that probiotics can reduce anxiety in rodents, but not humans.

Graduate students and Stephen Ilardi, associate professor of psychology, reviewed data from 22 preclinical studies and found that probiotics had no significant effect on symptoms of anxiety in humans, according to a KU news release.

However, the researchers said the microorganisms found in many yogurts and capsules that are intended to improve gut health might be useful for cognitive issues in the future. For now, though, research into the effects of microbiota on mental health is “all at a very preliminary stage,” said Daniel Reis, a doctoral student of clinical psychology, in KU’s news release.

