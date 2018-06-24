Affinity for volunteering at Lawrence Memorial Hospital is hereditary

For Sarah Campbell and Carladyne Conyers, volunteering at Lawrence Memorial Hospital is in their DNA.

Both women’s mothers were LMH volunteers, and now Campbell and Conyers are among the 900 people a year who play a crucial role as they work with staff to provide care and comfort to patients.

For five years, Campbell has escorted patients from place to place, and Conyers has been a volunteer in the gift shop since November. They both chose to volunteer at the hospital because of their mothers’ legacy — and because they enjoy the people at LMH, helping others and welcoming patients and their families to the hospital.

Like most volunteers, Campbell’s first job at LMH was to escort patients. She enjoyed it so much that she chose to stay. She also handles other duties, when asked, such as moving beds or delivering flowers to patients.

“I like being active by walking around and helping the patients,” she said. “It is a well-rounded job because you get to do a little bit of everything.”

Conyers is excited to follow in her mother’s footsteps by working in the gift shop.

“They used to tell me I was one of their best customers,” Conyers said.

Although the Lawrence community offers many volunteer opportunities, both women say LMH provides an especially rewarding and family-like experience.

“I enjoy their company,” Campbell said about the staff and other volunteers. “When there is a birthday, we celebrate together. When there is a tragedy, we mourn together. We all have become really great friends.”

She stays busy but says there often are opportunities to develop camaraderie with other volunteers.

“I sure don’t do it for the money,” Campbell said, laughing.

Conyers also enjoys giving back to her community and encourages other adults to consider becoming an LMH volunteer.

“This is a wonderful place,” she said. “The people are fun, and you make great connections with patients and their families.”

In 2017, LMH volunteers gave 63,000 hours of their time to the hospital and its patients.

“The benefits from such a caring community are amazing,” said Allyson Leland, LMH director of volunteer services. “The people who work here have such a dedication and passion that they are passing it from generation to generation.”

