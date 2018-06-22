Man flown to KC hospital after early morning fight in downtown Lawrence

A fight near a downtown bar early Friday morning resulted in one man being air-lifted to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries.

According to a report from Journal-World news partner Operation 100 News, a 24-year old man was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital by LifeStar helicopter after police responded to a reported fight at Brothers Bar & Grill at 1105 Massachusetts St.

Police responded to the call at about 1:10 a.m., according to emergency radio traffic. Radio traffic indicated the man suffered serious head injuries. It was unclear whether anyone was arrested as part of the incident. It was unclear whether the fight happened at the establishment or near it.

Check back later for more details.

