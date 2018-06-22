KC airport project now expected to be complete in 2022

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The developer for the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport is now projecting an opening date of October 2022, nearly a year later than originally anticipated.

The Kansas City Star reports that officials with Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate told the Kansas City Council of its new plans Thursday. Edgemoor was chosen for the project that Kansas City voters approved in 2017.

The project is expected to cost up to $1.4 billion. The original project cost was estimated at $964 million in 2014. Inflation is responsible for part of the increase, but the new plan also accounts for 39 gates instead of the original plan's 35.

Airlines, not taxpayers, are responsible for funding the construction project.

